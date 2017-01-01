Specifications

Choose from three Intel platforms and try our customization tool:

Intel Kaby Lake – Design & Gaming from $

Intel Broadwell E – Workstations from $

Intel Xeon – Performance Desktops from $

Note: final orders are based on the newest components available when your chassis is finished.

Chassis Dimesions

516x302x100mm (20.3x11.9x3.9 in)

15.6 Liters

Dust-Free Airflow

We designed an active convection airflow system that moves air up and out the back of the machine. Two large easily removable magnetic dust filters make cleaning a snap.

Total Quiet

The acoustics of the Volta V are designed to push all fan noise down and away from you. The result is an exceptionally quiet computer at idle and under load.

Cable-Free Workspace

Volta V hides the motherboard IO inside the chassis, slots are cut to allow keyboard, networking, and access for more permanent connections to be hidden away.

Magnetic toolless entry

Strong magnets hold the lid on and it can be easily removed for repairs, upgrades, and attaching cables to the inside. Every component is clearly laid out on a single level for the most intuitive user repair experience.

Handy i/o

USB 3.0, headphone and mic ports are accessible on the upper right side, allowing for easy access while keeping the design clean.

Keyboard Hideaway

Volta V allows you to stow your keyboard that’s up to 1.5 inches high and 18.4 inches wide completely under the machine, and route the cable tidily to a dedicated slot on the bottom of the chassis.