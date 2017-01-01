Inspired by honestly made wooden furniture
A powerful, beautiful computer.
Designed for life.
A computer that grows with you.
Volta V is a powerful computer designed to be elegantly serviceable and upgradeable. Inspired by the beauty and longevity of handmade wooden furniture, the unibody chassis is made from domestically-sourced, selectively-cut timber in the USA.
Volta V is backed by free service and free upgrade installation, forever.
What happens to your computer when you throw it away?
Americans throw away more than 9.4 million tons of computers each year. Most E-waste experiences little or no recycling and ends up in a heap, and our planet is being buried under the trash.
Things used to be built to last. Volta V uses materials like wood and aluminum that don’t fade. We make each internal component easily understandable and replaceable. Best of all, Volta V fully supports repairs and upgrades for life.
Introducing Volta V – A powerful, sustainable computer
for beautiful desks everywhere.
Built to Last
We use precision machined American hardwood, high grade aluminum and 3D printed steel fittings to create an incredibly durable chassis- no plastic is seen from the outside. Every internal component is modular, and laid out logically to be replaced by users or technicians.
Less, but Better
Volta V stands only 5.5 inches tall, the perfect height to set a monitor for a more ergonomic sitting position. When not in use, your keyboard hides away beneath the computer, creating a compact workspace that stays neat. Volta V has storage and organization slots for completely invisible cable management.
Gets the Hard Jobs Done Fast
We spent 12 months experimenting and testing the best possible airflow for Volta V’s unique form factor. With a combination of liquid cooling, ultra-quiet fans, and a unique dust-filtration system, Volta V stays cool and quiet under load without throttling and doesn’t accumulate performance-wrecking dust.
A New Workspace
Create a minimalist, beautiful environment for work and play with the Volta V. With the appeal of a mid-century modern furniture, the Volta V is a statement piece for your desk that doesn’t go out of style.
Design and Technology
Volta V’s future focused design doesn’t stop at materials.
Inside and out we designed every part to be more useful and amazing.
Specifications
Choose from three Intel platforms and try our customization tool:
Intel Kaby Lake – Design & Gaming from $
Intel Broadwell E – Workstations from $
Intel Xeon – Performance Desktops from $
Note: final orders are based on the newest components available when your chassis is finished.
Chassis Dimesions
516x302x100mm (20.3x11.9x3.9 in)
15.6 Liters
Dust-Free Airflow
We designed an active convection airflow system that moves air up and out the back of the machine. Two large easily removable magnetic dust filters make cleaning a snap.
Total Quiet
The acoustics of the Volta V are designed to push all fan noise down and away from you. The result is an exceptionally quiet computer at idle and under load.
Cable-Free Workspace
Volta V hides the motherboard IO inside the chassis, slots are cut to allow keyboard, networking, and access for more permanent connections to be hidden away.
Magnetic toolless entry
Strong magnets hold the lid on and it can be easily removed for repairs, upgrades, and attaching cables to the inside. Every component is clearly laid out on a single level for the most intuitive user repair experience.
Handy i/o
USB 3.0, headphone and mic ports are accessible on the upper right side, allowing for easy access while keeping the design clean.
Keyboard Hideaway
Volta V allows you to stow your keyboard that’s up to 1.5 inches high and 18.4 inches wide completely under the machine, and route the cable tidily to a dedicated slot on the bottom of the chassis.
Who We Are
Gary Underwood
CEO
Ty Underwood
Designer
Dale Woodard
Engineer
Computer Direct Outlet has been a custom-builder of performance workstations in Greenville, South Carolina since 1998. We believe that computers can last longer and be more useful through good design, hands-on maintenance and an “upgrade, not replace” policy.
We are a skilled group of designers and engineers who believe computers should be designed to last forever and be beautiful. The Volta V is our vision for a better computer, and every one comes with a lifetime service warranty with free repairs and fast phone support.
Computer Direct Outlet has maintained an A+ Better Business Bureau rating since day 1. For any questions we can be reached at 864-288-8680 10:00-5:00PM EST Monday-Friday, and 11:30-4:00PM EST on Saturday
Introducing Volta V – A powerful, sustainable computer for beautiful desks everywhere.
Built to Last
We use precision machined American hardwood, high grade aluminum and 3D printed steel fittings to create an incredibly durable chassis- no plastic is seen from the outside. Every internal component is modular, and laid out logically to be replaced by users or technicians.
Less, but Better
Volta V stands only 5.5 inches tall, the perfect height to set a monitor for a more ergonomic sitting position. When not in use, your keyboard hides away beneath the computer, creating a compact workspace that stays neat. Volta V has storage and organization slots for completely invisible cable management.
Gets the Hard Jobs Done Fast
We spent 12 months experimenting and testing the best possible airflow for Volta V’s unique form factor. With a combination of liquid cooling, ultra-quiet fans, and a unique dust-filtration system, Volta V stays cool and quiet under load without throttling and doesn’t accumulate performance-wrecking dust.
A New Workspace
Create a minimalist, beautiful environment for work and play with the Volta V. With the appeal of a mid-century modern furniture, the Volta V is a statement piece for your desk that doesn’t go out of style.
Design and
Technology
Volta V's future focused design doesn't stop at materials. Inside and out we designed every part to be more useful and amazing.
Specifications
Choose from three Intel platforms and try our customization tool:
Intel Kaby Lake – Design & Gaming from $
Intel Broadwell E – Workstations from $
Intel Xeon – Performance Desktops from $
Note: final orders are based on the newest components available when your chassis is finished.
Chassis Dimesions
516x302x100mm (20.3x11.9x3.9 in)
15.6 Liters
Dust-Free Airflow
We designed an active convection airflow system that moves air up and out the back of the machine. Two large easily removable magnetic dust filters make cleaning a snap.
Total Quiet
The acoustics of the Volta V are designed to push all fan noise down and away from you. The result is an exceptionally quiet computer at idle and under load.
Cable-Free Workspace
Volta V hides the motherboard IO inside the chassis, slots are cut to allow keyboard, networking, and access for more permanent connections to be hidden away.
Magnetic toolless entry
Strong magnets hold the lid on and it can be easily removed for repairs, upgrades, and attaching cables to the inside. Every component is clearly laid out on a single level for the most intuitive user repair experience.
Handy i/o
USB 3.0, headphone and mic ports are accessible on the upper right side, allowing for easy access while keeping the design clean.
Keyboard Hideaway
Volta V allows you to stow your keyboard that’s up to 1.5 inches high and 18.4 inches wide completely under the machine, and route the cable tidily to a dedicated slot on the bottom of the chassis.
Volta V is Now Availabe
Starting at $1999
Shipping time varies based on customization options, allow up to four weeks.
Questions about buying a Volta V? Find your answers here.
Popular Configurations
4K Gaming,
Design, & VR
Core i5-7600K
Overclocked
(Kaby Lake)
16GB DDR4 RAM
NVidia GeForce 1070 8GB
250GB SSD
Windows 10 64 Bit
$
Content Creation &
High FPS Gaming
Core i7-7700K
Overclocked
(Kaby Lake)
16GB DDR4 RAM
NVidia GeForce 1080 8GB
500GB SSD
Windows 10 64 Bit
$
8-Core Unlocked &
Overclocked
Intel Core i7-6900K
Overclocked
(Broadwell E)
32GB DDR4 RAM
NVidia GeForce 1080 8GB
500GB SSD
Windows 10 64 Bit
$
Customize by Intel Platform
